"If three or four bowlers get hit in one match, you don't have any option" - Murali Kartik on PBKS' bowling attack 

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik recently expressed concern over the form of Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers, pointing out how the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Sam Curran have struggled to get going of late.

Kartik emphasized that it becomes tough for a side if three or four bowlers in their lineup are taken to the cleaners by the opposition consistently. The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the main players of PBKS will have to step up if they want to win their remaining fixtures of the ongoing IPL 2023.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Murali Kartik remarked:

"Their [PBKS'] death bowling is a cause for concern. Sam Curran has struggled and Kagiso Rabada has also been expensive. There were a lot of expectations from Arshdeep Singh, but his form hasn't been that good either.

"The teams who have done well, their main players have peaked at the right time. You'd want your top players to step up at this crucial juncture. If three or four bowlers get hit in one match, you don't have any option."

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab side have been inconsistent so far in the tournament. With just five wins from 11 games, they are currently placed eighth in the points table.

"It is like shooting yourself in the foot" - Murali Kartik on PBKS dropping Sikandar Raza from playing XI

Murali Kartik further stated that Punjab will have to utilize their players well if they want to get the desired results. He highlighted how the side have failed to use Harpreet Brar and Sikandar Raza well.

The 46-year-old opined that PBKS erred tactically by dropping Raza, considering that he had come up with match-winning performances for the team, adding:

"Harpreet Brar bowled just one over in the last match. It is important to use the bowlers that you have. Then there is Sikandar Raza, who was dropped even though he won two matches for them. This has been a problem for Punjab. You have to utilize such players. Otherwise, it is like shooting yourself in the foot."

Punjab are set to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in an evening fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

