"If you try and curtail the good, he will just become another player" - Ricky Ponting on backing Rishabh Pant's style of play 

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting spoke about the importance of letting Rishabh Pant be himself to get the most out of him. The wicketkeeper batter's expansive style of play has earned praise and wrath in equal measure over the course of his short career.

Ponting has worked closely with Pant at the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the last few editions of the IPL. Their association will continue as the franchise named the 24-year-old as their number one retention ahead of the mega auction.

Ricky Ponting noted that the franchise gives Pant full freedom to go out and express himself on the field. In an interview with the ICC, he said in this regard:

"That's just him, and you don't want to ever try and curb or curtail that. He will learn and work it out for himself. I say it to a lot of the guys around in the Delhi Capitals with him that you take the good with the bad, because if you try and curtail the good, then he will just become another player."

"He will just be the same as everybody else. And right now, he is different from most, so we feed him as much rope as he needs and let him go and play.”

Pant has been an influential player for the Delhi franchise in the last few editions. Coming straight into the team after his U-19 days, Pant has gone on to become the leading runscorer in the franchise's history.

Apart from his on-field ability, the flamboyant player is a vital cog in the dressing room as well. Terming Pant's personality as fun-loving and energetic, Ponting added:

"It's a bit hard to put a finger on him as a player or a character. What you see with his cricket is exactly what he is off the field. He is fun-loving and energetic."

"He is not much of a risk-taking guy off the field; he is always a fun guy to be around. He is always laughing loud, and you always know when he is in the room. You know when he is playing cards or you know when he is about to walk into the team meeting."

Delhi Capitals have chosen to proceed with Rishabh Pant at the helm. The wicketkeeper was initially named captain for the first leg of IPL 2021 in Shreyas Iyer's absence.

"Last year, he led the team really, really well" - Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant's leadership ability

Rishabh Pant led DC to the top of the table in his maiden season as captain of the team.

The team, however, lost steam at the business end of the tournament, losing both their knockout games. Despite the tame end to the season, Ponting was all praise for the former U-19 World Cup vice-captain, adding:

"Last year, he led the team really, really well. We obviously had a disappointing finish to our IPL campaign last year, but I think with him at the helm again this year, it will make him a better leader, and make us a stronger franchise. I can't wait to get back and work with him again."

Pant has been retained by Delhi Capitals, along with Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje.

