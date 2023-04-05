"If you don't use him well, then there's no point"- Harbhajan Singh slams DC for wrong use of Axar Patel vs GT in IPL 2023

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh questioned the Delhi Capitals (DC) for sending Axar Patel to bat at No.7 in their encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Axar played a sensational cameo of 36 which helped DC get to a fighting total of 162/8 in their 20 overs. However, Harbhajan opined that when the southpaw is in such sensational batting form, he should have batted higher up the order, especially in Rishabh Pant's absence

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Axar Patel's ideal batting position in this DC outfit:

"Why Axar batted so low is beyond my understanding. The form that he is in, he should bat higher in this Delhi team. Sarfaraz Khan and Abhishek Porel batted ahead of him. If you don't use him well, then there's no point."

Harbhajan Singh worried about DC's batting performance

Harbhajan Singh feels that the Delhi Capitals need to dig deeper into their batting issues if they want to make a comeback in the IPL 2023 season. After losing their first game against the Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs, Delhi once again faltered in their batting on Tuesday.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"Gujarat won an important toss, but the way Delhi batted was just disappointing. In first game I understand they might have been nervous while executing their plans, but after this performance the batting needs to be looked at soon."

He further added:

"Most teams won on their home ground so far but Delhi didn't. It seems difficult for them to make a comeback because I don't see much strength in their batting as well as bowling."

The Capitals will need an inspirational performance to open their account in the points tally in their next game against the Rajasthan Royals.

