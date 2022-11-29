ILT20: Full schedule of matches with venues and timings of the UAE tournament

The schedule for the inaugural International League T20 competition, better known as ILT20, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been released. The tournament will get underway on January 13, 2023 and conclude with the final on February 12.

ILT20 will kick-off with a clash between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. A total of 34 matches will be played over the course of the much-hyped league.

Apart from Dubai, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium are the other venues for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Abu Dhabi will host their first match on January 14, which will see MI Emirates take on Sharjah Warriors. The same two teams will also feature in Sharjah’s opening fixture on January 17.

International League T20 @ILT20Official



Explosive new sporting battles begin from 13th Jan. Mark your calendars 🗓️



The schedule for 🏻



#ALeagueApart THE WAIT IS OVERExplosive new sporting battles begin from 13th Jan. Mark your calendars 🗓️The schedule for #ILT20 is here THE WAIT IS OVERExplosive new sporting battles begin from 13th Jan. Mark your calendars 🗓️ The schedule for #ILT20 is here 👇🏻 #ALeagueApart https://t.co/biUyKkmiyd

The Dubai International Stadium will host the highest number of matches (16) in the inaugural edition, followed by Abu Dhabi (10) and Sharjah (8).

As per the official release, the tournament will comprise five-weekend-day double-headers. The six franchises will play each other twice before the playoffs, leading up to the final in Dubai on February 12.

ILT20 2023: The Complete schedule

Below is the complete schedule for the inaugural edition of ILT20 with venues and timings (zoom in for larger view):

The full schedule of the inaugural ILT20 edition.

ILT20: List of franchises

As mentioned earlier, six franchises will be seen in action in the inaugural edition of ILT20 - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

The tournament will feature a total of 84 international stars and 24 UAE-based players.

International League T20 @ILT20Official . Understand 🧠. Exercise .



shares his expertise on how fast bowlers can stand out by following these simple tips!



#ILT20 #ALeagueApart Watch. Understand 🧠. Exercise @DJBravo47 shares his expertise on how fast bowlers can stand out by following these simple tips! Watch 👀. Understand 🧠. Exercise 💪. @DJBravo47 shares his expertise on how fast bowlers can stand out by following these simple tips! #ILT20 #ALeagueApart https://t.co/RM93Qaaw29

Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard, and Wanindu Hasaranga are among some of the big overseas names who will be competing in the event in the Middle East.

Poll : 0 votes