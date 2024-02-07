"Impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom" - Ricky Ponting takes charge as coach ahead of MLC 2024

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has been confirmed as the coach of NSW-aligned Washington Freedom ahead of Major Cricket League (MLC) 2024. The Tasmanian revealed that it's a privilege to replace Greg Shipperd in the role.

A few weeks ago, Ponting had confirmed having talks with the franchise, but said he needed to see how his calendar would pan out. The 168-Test veteran has extensive coaching experience, having served in the role for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Aussie great started off by saying that he is eager to build on cricket's popularity in the United States of America and wants to continue the successful work of Shipperd. As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, he claimed:

"Cricket is really on the rise in the US and I’m looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket. I’ve been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom and, while it’s a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there’s probably no one better to set up a successful franchise. I’m ready to build on his work as we look towards the coming season."

The 49-year-old could have the opportunity to work with the likes of Glenn Phillips, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Philippe, Matt Short, and Anrich Nortje among others.

Washington Freedom's owner addresses Ricky Ponting's appointment as coach

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

Washington Freedom's owner Sanjay Govil claimed taking pride in having the World Cup-winning skipper in their ranks and reckons the Aussie's experience will do American cricket a world of good. Govil elaborated, via the aforementioned source:

"As we look to the future, it’s clear that our ambitions require a figure of unmatched stature and expertise. It is with immense pride and anticipation that we welcome Ricky Ponting as our head coach. Ricky’s appointment is a pivotal step in our quest to not just participate in the MLC but to redefine it, offering unparalleled cricket experiences to our fans and creating a legacy of excellence in American cricket."

Captained by Moises Henriques, Freedom finished at No. 3 in the points table in the 2023 edition and lost to eventual winners MI New York by 16 runs in the Eliminator.

