IPL 2022: "I would like to see Jonny Bairstow open because he is dangerous during the powerplay" - Imran Tahir

Former Purple Cap winner Imran Tahir previewed Tuesday's (May 3) all-important clash between the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. The 43-year old believes the Punjab Kings should open with Jonny Bairstow to cash in on the powerplay.

Punjab Kings have had an inconsistent top order thus far, with Shikhar Dhawan being the chief accumulator. Bairstow, who missed the first few games due to national duty, has batted at number three; however, he hasn't had much success. The England batter has made only 79 runs at 13.17 in six matches.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Imran Tahir feels Mayank Agarwal must take some time, play positively, and is a knock away from regaining form. The former CSK spinner wants Bairstow to open the innings as his presence can help the Punjab Kings' maximize the powerplay.

He said:

"Mayank Agarwal is a consistent player, but we have seen several players struggling for runs this year. However, I think Mayank must back himself, take more time at the crease, and play positively so that he regains his form. I think he is one knock away from that and if he clicks in those crucial games, his form can come back."

"I would like to see Jonny Bairstow open because he is dangerous during the powerplay. He played some good knocks in the Mzansi Super League in the powerplay and deserves to open the innings."

The South African has urged the other batters to step up and support Dhawan. In this regard, Tahir elaborated:

"If we remove Shikhar Dhawan, no other batter has shown consistency. Hence, it is a concern for the Punjab Kings as they cannot rely on any other batter during challenging situations. Other batters need to step up and play positively. If not, Shikhar Dhawan has to take responsibility and play a big knock and carry the team's fortunes."

With 307 runs in nine innings, Dhawan is the highest run-getter for the Punjab Kings so far. His captain, Mayank Agarwal, has only managed 161 runs in eight games at 20.12, striking at 128.80.

"I feel he is bowling well, but he is not getting as many wickets as he would like" - Imran Tahir on Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada celebrating a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Tahir noted that opposition teams have prepared better for Kagiso Rabada due to which he hasn't earned much success. However, Tahir feels the speedster has an extra responsibility moving forward.

"Kagiso Rabada has proved numerous times that he is a match-winning bowler and is known for taking wickets. I feel he is bowling well, but he is not getting as many wickets as he would like. While Arshdeep is doing decently, Rabada has the responsibility and Punjab signed him so that he performs as he did in the past 2-3 seasons. I think every season is different and teams plan differently. Hence, they likely have plans against Rabada due to which he hasn't been much successful. I still feel he is bowling well."

Although Rabada has 13 wickets in eight games at 18.46, his economy rate of 8.27 is on the higher side. Punjab Kings will want him to deliver more impactful spells in their remaining games.

