"Flying with the best" - Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant off to Ahmedabad for West Indies series 

The impending ODI series between India and West Indies is set to begin on February 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Players from the Indian team have started arriving in the city ahead of the much-awaited 50-over rubber.

Team India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav took to his social media handles earlier today to share a picture with India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Yadav captioned the post:

"Flying with the best 💯✈️."

Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of India's recently-concluded South Africa tour, has recovered from his hamstring injury. He is set for a return and will lead the Men in Blue in the IND vs WI 2022 series.

Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are part of the ODI as well as T20 squads. Meanwhile, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj also left for Ahmedabad today. Dhawan shared an in-flight picture with his "reel partner" Chahal on his social media handles.

He posted:

"With my reel partner😉 #Ahmedabad ✈️🇮🇳."

While Ahmedabad will play host to the three ODIs, the subsequent three-match T20I series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India's squad for home series against West Indies

The upcoming ODI series against West Indies will be Rohit Sharma's maiden assignment as India's full-time ODI captain. KL Rahul has been appointed as the vice-captain for both the IND vs WI series.

BCCI @BCCI Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series.

KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.

Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series.KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

Edited by Prem Deshpande