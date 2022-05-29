[In Pics] Akshay Kumar, Sourav Ganguly among celebrities spotted during IPL 2022 closing ceremony

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin were among the prominent personalities present during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Mohammed Azharuddin @azharflicks

#GTvsRR #IPLFinal Here in Ahmedabad to watch the finals. Look forward to a good clash between two most deserving finalists. Here in Ahmedabad to watch the finals. Look forward to a good clash between two most deserving finalists. #GTvsRR #IPLFinal

The ceremony took place ahead of the IPL 2022 final between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first in the summit clash.

The IPL 2022 closing ceremony featured performances from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and legendary musician AR Rahman as well as singer Neeti Mohan.

The ceremony was hosted by former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at the IPL 2022 final. Pic: IPL

Rahman performed Vande Mataram and Jai Ho on stage and was also later joined by Ranveer Singh. The performances were held in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Rahman performed a tribute concert for Team India and 75 years of Indian cricket. He was joined by many popular singers on stage.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #GTvRR



Presenting the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 At The 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 - the Narendra Modi Stadium. A 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 to start #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings.Presenting the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 At The 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 - the Narendra Modi Stadium. @GCAMotera A 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 to start #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings. 🔝 #GTvRR Presenting the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 At The 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 - the Narendra Modi Stadium. @GCAMotera 👏 https://t.co/yPd0FgK4gN

A Guinness World Record was created at the start of the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat and Rajasthan as the world’s largest cricket jersey was unveiled at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Goosebumps when AR Rahman and all singers performing on "Jay Ho" song in IPL closing ceremony. Goosebumps when AR Rahman and all singers performing on "Jay Ho" song in IPL closing ceremony. https://t.co/CvF3IR91RE

GT vs RR - IPL 2022 Final Playing XIs

GT playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

RR playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar