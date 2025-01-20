[In Picture] MS Dhoni starts batting practice ahead of IPL 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jan 20, 2025 17:02 IST
IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
CSK retained MS Dhoni as an 'uncapped player' ahead of the IPL 2025 season - Source: Getty

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has begun his practice for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Dhoni was retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹4 crore under the uncapped player category ahead of the 2025 auction.

A CSK fan club took to Instagram to post a picture of MS Dhoni batting in the nets. The former Chennai skipper can be seen fully geared up, with his helmet, thigh pads, pads, and gloves, indicating that he has started his batting practice for the upcoming campaign.

Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain ahead of the 2024 season, and the team is led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the 43-year-old continues to be an integral part of the franchise and will be seen in action in 2025 as well.

Below is the picture of MS Dhoni batting in the nets ahead of the new IPL season:

While the wicket-keeper batter is seen with the bat in the nets, the location at which he is practicing is unknown.

MS Dhoni's record in the Indian Premier League

MS Dhoni is one of the biggest names in the Indian Premier League. He is among the most successful captains in the history of the league, having led CSK to five IPL titles.

On the batting front, he is among the top run-getters in the league's history. Dhoni has played as many as 264 IPL matches so far. He has batted in 229 innings and has amassed 5243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 137.53. With a top score of 84*, he has 24 half-centuries in the league.

In IPL 2024, Dhoni batted in just 11 out of the 14 matches CSK played. He managed to score 161 runs at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54. The right-hander could not score a fifty and finished the season with a best score of 37*.

Dhoni's last prolific season in terms of runs scored came in 2019, when he piled on 416 runs from 12 innings at an impressive average of 83.20 and a strike rate of 134.62, with three half-centuries.

Edited by Sai Krishna
