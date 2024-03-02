[In Pictures] "Bollywood meets Cricket" - Dwayne Bravo poses with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo recently posed for pictures with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh in India. He is currently in the country as a guest, attending the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Mukesh Ambani's family is hosting the festivities at the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village in Jamnagar between Friday (March 1) and Sunday (March 3). Several renowned personalities from India and across the world are attending the event, including Dwayne Bravo.

Bravo shared a couple of photos on his Instagram handle, where he was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. He captioned the post:

"Wedding vibes! Chilling with the big boys! @iamsrk @ranveersingh Bollywood meets Cricket." 🏏 🇮🇳🇹🇹 #SirChampion

Dwayne Bravo played for Mumbai Indians for the first 3 seasons in the IPL

Dwayne Bravo has a history with the Ambani family, as he played for their IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, between 2008 and 2010.

The West Indian played 25 games for MI in the IPL, scoring 457 runs at an average of 21.76, including three half-centuries. He also took 26 wickets for the franchise.

Bravo then moved to their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he enjoyed a stellar career, winning multiple IPL trophies. He also played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions team in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were temporarily banned from the league.

He retired from the IPL after the conclusion of the 2022 season and is currently a bowling coach for CSK. Opening up on his new role at CSK via his Instagram handle, Bravo wrote:

"As fate would have it, I received a phone call from CSK captain MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming who invited me to be a part of the coaching staff. I had no doubt in my mind that this was the direction I wanted to take my new cricketing career. I’ve always had the vision in my mind of one day sharing what I can only describe as my God given talents as a cricketer to what it is right now - a coach for one of the best teams in IPL history."

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App