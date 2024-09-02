[In Pictures] CSK’s Rachin Ravindra trains at Super Kings Academy ahead of one-off Test between New Zealand against Afghanistan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has begun training for the one-off Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan, scheduled to be played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from September 9 onwards. The venue is Afghanistan’s adopted home ground. It will host its first-ever Test match.

On Monday (September 2), Ravindra was seen batting in the nets at the Super Kings academy, which is spread across Tamil Nadu and abroad. Being a Super Kings player, the Kiwi all-rounder used the opportunity wisely.

He was accompanied by his Kiwi teammate Ben Sears, who was also seen batting in the nets at the facility. The latter made his Test debut against Australia in March, returning with a four-wicket haul.

Rachin Ravindra has represented New Zealand in seven Tests so far. The left-hander has amassed 519 runs with the help of a double century against South Africa. The left-arm spinner has also bagged 10 wickets in seven games.

Apart from the one-off Test against Afghanistan, Ravindra will also play a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in September. The Blackcaps are also scheduled to play a three-match Test series in October.

Rachin Ravindra was last seen in action for reigning Major League Champions (MLC) champions Washington Freedom in the 2024 edition. He emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker, picking up 12 wickets in seven games. He was only behind his teammate Saurabh Netravalkar (15 scalps in seven matches). Ravindra, however, managed just 99 runs in seven innings with the bat.

How Rachin Ravindra performed for CSK in IPL 2024?

Rachin Ravindra, who was bought for 1.8 crore, represented Chennai Super Kings in 10 matches in IPL 2024. The 24-year-old scored 222 runs at a strike rate of 160.87 with the help of a solitary half-century. He also scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.50.

Overall, Ravindra has 1011 runs in 76 T20s, comprising three half-centuries. He has also scalped 55 wickets at an economy rate of 7.07 in the format. Thus, the Wellington-born player is likely to be in the reckoning to be retained ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

