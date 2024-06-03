[In Pictures] “Everything I ever imagined” – KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer shares wedding pictures with wife Shruti

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer shared his wedding picture with Shruti Raghunathan on social media days after tying the knot. Venkatesh and Shruti married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony on May 31.

The couple looked stunning in traditional attires during the wedding and Haldi ceremonies. They got engaged in November last year.

On Monday, June 3, Iyer shared the pictures on Instagram and captioned the post:

“Everything I ever imagined.”

Trending

Reacting to the post, several KKR and India teammates, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and others, congratulated Iyer on his wedding.

Shruti has completed a BCom from PSG College of Arts and Science. She also holds a Master’s degree in fashion management from NIFT, a prestigious institution in the fashion industry. She works as a Merchandise Planner in Bengaluru and maintains a private social media profile.

Venkatesh Iyer was part of KKR’s IPL 2024 winning team

Venkatesh Iyer recently won IPL 2024 with KKR. The left-hander looked impressive with the bat, scoring 370 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 158.80, including four half-centuries. He scored unbeaten fifties against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 and IPL 2024 final.

Iyer also smashed the joint-fastest fifty in IPL by achieving the landmark in 24 balls. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) and David Warner (SRH) also took as many balls in the previous finals.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Venkatesh Iyer to make his international comeback following his exploits for the Knight Riders in IPL. He recently told Star Sports:

"I feel his batting and thinking have changed a little this time and for the better. Due to that, I believe he can once again become an India prospect because he bowls as well. He is also a very good fielder."

Gavaskar added:

"If you are a left-handed middle-order batter in T20 or 50-over cricket and can bowl a few overs as well, it is icing on the cake."

Venkatesh Iyer represented India in two ODIs and nine T20Is between November 2021 and February 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback