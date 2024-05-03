[In Pictures] Harbhajan Singh bowls to Rohit Sharma in the nets ahead of MI vs KKR match of IPL 2024

Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh was seen bowling to Mumbai Indians' (MI) ace batter Rohit Sharma ahead of the team's IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sharma geared up for the crucial clash against Kolkata by sweating it out in the nets. He got a surprise visitor, with Harbhajan rolling his arm during the practice session.

One of MI's fan clubs shared a couple of pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse of Sharma's batting against the cricketer-turned-commentator.

It is worth mentioning that Harbhajan Singh was roped in by Mumbai ahead of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. The crafty spinner spent 10 years with the franchise before parting ways and joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2018 edition.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has performed decently with the bat in the ongoing season. The veteran batter has mustered 315 runs at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 158.29.

The former MI skipper scored an unbeaten 105 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, he has struggled to get going lately, registering three single-digit scores on the trot.

Rohit Sharma was named in the impact player list in MI vs KKR clash

Rohit Sharma did not feature in MI's playing XI for their match against KKR on Friday. However, he is expected to come in as an impact substitute when Mumbai come out to bat.

Shedding light on the player's absence from the starting XI, Suresh Raina told on the broadcast that Sharma had a stiff back but is likely to bat in the encounter.

Hardik Pandya won the toss for Mumbai and elected to field first. The contest if of utmost importance for the five-time champions as they look to remain afloat in the competition.

With just three wins from 10 games, MI are currently languishing in ninth place in the IPL 2024 points table.

