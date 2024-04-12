[In Pictures] Kane Williamson visits Ranthambore National Park along with GT teammates

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Kane Williamson and his teammates recently visited Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan after their IPL 2024 match against the home team. The Titans beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three wickets in the last-ball thriller on Wednesday.

Williamson took to his official Instagram handle and shared a few photos to give fans a glimpse of his time at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The Kiwi cricketer and his GT mates were spotted doing a wildlife safari amidst Tigers and other animals.

Kane Williamson captioned the post:

"Usually more of a dog guy but these cats put up a strong argument! Amazing experience here in Ranthambore."

Williamson has played only two games in IPL 2024 so far, scoring 26 (22) and 1 (5) against PBKS and LSG, respectively. He did not get a chance to play in the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier this week.

Rashid Khan's all-round show helped GT beat RR in IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur

GT bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan bowled an economical spell of 4-0-18-1 in the high-scoring first innings when RR notched up 196/3 on the back of half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.

Shubman Gill then played an anchor role in the steep chase and set up a decent platform for his side with a knock of 72 (44). Rashid Khan (24*) and Rahul Tewatia (22) provided the much-needed finish in the end with blazing cameos to help their side register a third win in IPL 2024.

At the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill shed light on his team's thought process during the chase. He said:

"We were targeting 45 in three overs. That is what our mindset was. Mathematically, we thought that it was possible. It makes a difference if you have an extra batter there. I would have loved to finish this game but I am happy with the way Rashid bhai and Rahul bhai played. We were a little behind the game today but we managed to win it off the last ball."

Gujarat will square off against Delhi Capitals in their next match of IPL 2024 on April 17 in Ahmedabad.