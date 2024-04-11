[In Pictures] Keshav Maharaj & Yuzvendra Chahal plot Shubman Gill's downfall during RR vs GT IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinners Keshav Maharaj and Yuzvendra Chahal seemed to strangle Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill in their trap during the IPL 2024 fixture between the two teams in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

Gill was well set and had already shifted gears by smashing Chahal for back-to-back boundaries on the first two deliveries of the 16th over of the chase. Maharaj then walked towards Chahal and seemed to give the latter some advice.

On the very next delivery, Yuzvendra Chahal got a wider delivery to turn further away from outside the off-stump, with Shubman Gill failing to get any bat on it. While it was a wide ball, Sanju Samson collected it brilliantly and dislodged the bails to find Gill comfortably stumped.

The celebration from Keshav Maharaj and Chahal suggested that they had lured the GT skipper into their plan.

Here are the stills of before and after Gill's dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Gill looked in ominous touch and it needed something special to send the right-hander back to the pavilion. Chahal once again proved just why he is considered one of the most intelligent bowlers as he played on the batter's ego by asking him to chase a wide delivery.

RR suffer heartbreaking defeat after GT's sensational chase

Gujarat needed 66 off 28 balls when Shubman Gill was dismissed and it seemed that RR had put themselves in the driver's seat to win the game by getting the set batter out. However, GT have been known for the lower middle-order rearguard action and there was another one on display on Wednesday.

Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan added 38 runs off just 14 balls for the seventh wicket and turned the chase on its head. With two runs needed off the final ball, Rashid slashed a delivery from Avesh Khan towards the point boundary to snatch victory from RR.