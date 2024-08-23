[In Pictures] “Kindness is a language all beings understand” - Shikhar Dhawan feeds cows

Veteran Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan spent some time with cows at a shed. He shared the images of the same on his official Instagram account.

The 38-year-old has often shown his affection towards animals. He has taken to Instagram on several occasions to share images of his pet dogs while also showing him feeding animals.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain took to his official Instagram account on Friday, August 23, and uploaded images of him being at the cow shelter and feeding them. He shared the images with the following caption:

"Kindness is a language all beings understand."

You can watch the post below:

Shikhar Dhawan missed several games in 2024 IPL

Shikhar Dhawan last played for Team India in 2022 against Bangladesh in the 3-match ODI series (File image via Getty)

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan did not play the entire Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) and was seen on the bench for the majority of the tournament. The veteran Team India opener scored 152 runs in five matches at an average of 30.40 before suffering a shoulder injury against his former team, SunRisers Hyderabad.

England all-rounder Sam Curran took over the captaincy responsibilities of the Punjab-based franchise. PBKS endured another disappointing campaign, finishing ninth in the points table and failing to make the playoffs.

Dhawan also has not been seen in action for Team India in the past couple of years. The veteran opener last represented the Men in Blue in December 2022 in an ODI series against Bangladesh. He had a forgettable tour, managing only 18 runs across three matches. Shubman Gill replaced Dhawan to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order for Team India.

Since then, Dhawan has been associated with MotoGP as India's official ambassador of the league. He also co-owns the Delhi Premier League (DPL) team South Delhi Superstarz, led by Ayush Badoni.

