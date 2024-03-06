[In Pictures] KL Rahul trains intensely at the NCA ahead of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has commenced training his training at the NCA to get himself ready for the upcoming IPL 2024. He was last seen on the field during the first Test of the ongoing five-match series against England in Hyderabad in January.

He missed the rest of the Tests against England due to a fitness issue after that match. Rahul consulted doctors in London for the same and recently returned to India to do his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bangalore.

He is now expected to make his on-field comeback during the IPL later this month, leading the LSG franchise. Their campaign will commence on March 24 with the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

KL Rahul took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos to give fans a glimpse of his training routine. He captioned it:

"Hi 👋"

"KL Rahul is best suited in that particular team at the top of the order"- Tom Moody on LSG team ahead of IPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody recently opined that LSG won't be eager to accommodate their captain KL Rahul in the middle-order. They won't play him in a particular position just to allow him opportunities to push his case for selection in the Indian team for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Moody said on the matter on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan':

"I don't think the franchise will be looking too much at accommodating, any player for that matter, around where they are best suited so they position themselves for selection outside of the IPL. KL Rahul is best suited in that particular team at the top of the order. So I can't see that changing just on the basis that it may well improve his chances for a World Cup selection."

Tom Moody continued:

"I am sure if he is scoring a high volume of runs at the top of the order, he has shown over time that he is very adaptable and he can move up and down the order seamlessly. Lucknow would be thinking very much about how they are going to best win the IPL this year."

Do you agree with Tom Moody's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App