[In Pictures] “Love you through thick, thin” – Virat Kohli drops heartfelt birthday message for Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had a special birthday wish for his wife Anushka Sharma, who turned 35 years old on Monday, May 1.

The former Indian captain shared several snapshots of the Bollywood actress on Instagram, with the caption:

“Love you through thick, thin, and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma.”

Kohli and Anushka first met during a promotional shoot in 2013. They dated for more than four years before tying the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

The duo enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. Anushka often accompanies Kohli at cricket stadiums and overseas tours.

Kohli has always been public about Anushka's unwavering support for him during his testing times when the Delhi batter couldn’t score a century for over three years.

In fact, the 34-year-old dedicated his 71st century, which came against Afghanistan at the 2022 Asia Cup, to Anushka and Vamika. Back then, he said:

“You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been.”

Virat Kohli in sublime form for RCB in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli has been in terrific form with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2023. The right-handed batter has so far scored 333 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 142.31, including five half-centuries.

Kohli will next be seen in action against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 1. The Delhi batter needs 43 runs to become the first-ever batter to complete 7,000 runs in the IPL.

Kohli will now be looking to continue his purple patch with the bat as RCB aim to avenge the one-wicket loss they suffered against LSG at home earlier this season. The Bengaluru franchise is currently placed sixth in the points table, with four wins from eight games.

