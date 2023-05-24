[In Pictures] MS Dhoni reacts as Deepak Chahar tries to run out non-striker Vijay Shankar while bowling

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni had a smile on his face when pacer Deepak Chahar tried to run Vijay Shankar out at the non-striker's end during Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 season against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Chahar ran in to bowl his delivery and flicked the bails at the non-striker's end while he was about to complete his run-up. Interestingly, Shankar was still in the crease, and in the end all was well as the pacer just smiled back at the non-striker.

Seeing this attempt from his bowler, MS Dhoni gave a cheeky smile, which created a nice light-hearted moment.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The reaction from Dhoni when Deepak Chahar tried to run-out Vijay Shankar in non-striker end. The reaction from Dhoni when Deepak Chahar tried to run-out Vijay Shankar in non-striker end. https://t.co/JONVlgCu1m

MS Dhoni's captaincy masterclass takes CSK to yet another final

CSK reached their 10th IPL final after successfully defending the target of 173 against GT, winning by 15 runs. While the target seemed a bit under par at the halfway stage, there was no dew in the second half and MS Dhoni unleashed his spinners to great effect on the slow track at Chepauk.

Apart from Shubman Gill (42), no other Gujarat batter seemed to have got a measure of the pitch; the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Captain Hardik Pandya (8) and South African hard-hitter David Miller (4) couldn't quite bring their experience to the fore as the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja applied brakes on the scoring.

Rashid Khan (30 off 16) tried his best towards the end to keep the Titans in the chase. However, Dhoni's brilliant field placing coupled with some excellent execution from Tushar Deshpande led to the all-rounder's dismissal. That proved to be the final nail in their coffin and the Men in Yellow booked their place in the final at Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

The Titans will also head to Ahmedabad, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday (May 24).

