[In Pictures] Preity Zinta poses with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill after PBKS beat GT in IPL 2024 clash in Ahmedabad

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta posed for a couple of pictures with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 match on Thursday (April 4) in Ahmedabad. PBKS edged past Gujarat Titans (GT) in a hard-fought encounter to bag their second win of the season.

GT batted first in the contest and notched up a daunting total of 199/4 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill (89*) starred for the hosts in the batting department with a sensible knock, while Sai Sudharsan (33) and Rahul Tewatia (23*) chipped in with cameos towards the end of the innings.

Domestic batter Shashank Singh then stole the show in the chase with a scintillating half-century, which powered PBKS to the win in 19.5 overs. He played a sensational knock under pressure and hit six fours and four sixes en route to 61* (29). He was ably supported by Ashutosh Sharma (31*) in the end.

Following the conclusion of the match, Preity Zinta was spotted on the ground interacting and posing for pictures with both captains.

"We were in the game until the 15th over"- GT captain Shubman Gill after the loss against PBKS in IPL 2024 clash

At the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill empathized with his bowling attack after PBKS chased down 200. He opined that the bowlers did a decent job even though the conditions were tough for them in the second innings. Reflecting on the loss, Gill said:

"I think a couple of catches went down. The bowlers did a decent job and in a ground like this, it's hard to defend as the ball is coming onto the bat nicely. The ball was doing something with the new ball and 199 is a good total on this wicket."

Gill continued:

"We were in the game until the 15th over. (On giving Nalkande the final over) The way we bowled in the last match and with 7 runs needed, it was no-brainer not to go with him. (On Shashank's knock) That's the IPL for you. There will always be cricketers, who will come and play blinders. That's the beauty of this tournament."

GT will next face LSG on Sunday (April 7) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.