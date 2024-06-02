[In Pictures] Star KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer ties knot with Shruti Raghunathan

Batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer tied the knot with Shruti Raghunathan through South Indian wedding rituals. The couple got engaged back in November last year, with Venkatesh sharing photos on his Instagram handle to give his fans a glimpse of the ceremony.

After helping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lift their third IPL trophy last month, Iyer has now entered into a new partnership in personal life by getting hitched to Shruti on Sunday (June 2). Several KKR players and team management members attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

The Kolkata franchise took to their official X handle and shared pictures of Venkatesh and Shruti from their wedding to wish them on a special occasion. They posted the following and captioned:

"Congratulations Venkatesh & Shruti, you're winning in life."

You can watch a couple of other photos in the below posts:

"I believe he can once again become an India prospect"- Sunil Gavaskar on Venkatesh Iyer after his heroics in IPL 2024 playoffs

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently analyzed Venkatesh Iyer's performances in IPL 2024. He opined that Iyer has once again become a prospect for the Indian team due to his mature performances this season.

Across 14 games in IPL 2024, Venkatesh amassed 370 runs at a strike rate of 158.80, including four half-centuries. He did not do much in the league phase but rose to the occasion in Qualifier 1 and the final to power KKR to comfortable wins in both games and helped them lift the trophy.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar reviewed Venkatesh Iyer's season and said:

"I feel his batting and thinking have changed a little this time and for the better. Due to that, I believe he can once again become an India prospect because he bowls as well. He is also a very good fielder. If you are a left-handed middle-order batter in T20 or 50-over cricket and can bowl a few overs as well, it is icing on the cake."

He further elaborated:

"In the last season, he had played for India and was looking slightly overconfident, and was getting out because of that. Yes, I remember that he scored a century against Mumbai. It's not that his season was bad but he was getting out while trying to hit sixes or play big shots soon after his arrival."

Do you agree with Sunil Gavaskar's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

