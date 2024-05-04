[In Pictures] Virat Kohli meets U19 women’s cricketer, signs her cap ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match 

U19 women's cricketer Soumya Tiwari expressed her excitement of meeting Virat Kohli on Friday (May 3) ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) game at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Soumya posted multiple snaps with Kohli on Instagram and captioned the post:

"IS THIS EVEN REAL"

In the pictures, Virat Kohli can be seen signing her cap, while also wishing a good future for the 19-year-old.

Soumya has been a consistent performer in recent years and has a leadership experience for Women U-16 Central Zone team and the MP women's U-19 team.

She scored 84 runs at an average of 42 in four innings and played a key role to help India lift the Women's U19 World Cup 2023.

Then, she was a vice-captain of the champion India A team in the ACC Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

In the latter part of that year, Soumya impressed by scoring 270 runs in eight innings for Madhya Pradesh in Women's U23 T20 Trophy.

Recently, she was part of the Central Zone team in the Senior Women's Cricket Tournament in Pune.

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli's Challengers looking to continue winning momentum against Titans

Coming into the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will hope to trump Gujarat Titans in successive fixtures on Saturday (May 4). In their latest outing, the two teams met each other, resulting in RCB making a mockery of a target of 201 by scoring it in 16 overs.

Will Jacks (100*) and Virat Kohli (70*) remained unbeaten as RCB notched up their third victory in 10 games. If the Bengaluru-based franchise needs to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs, they need to win their remaining games. Although the batters have done well, the bowling unit will need to step up with their executions to contain the opposition.

On the other hand, the Titans have four wins in 10 appearances and need to secure victories in all games to earn a place in the top-4. It will be interesting to see if Shubman Gill makes a change in the side to return to winning ways.

