[In Pictures] Virat Kohli poses with his wife Anushka Sharma at an event in Mumbai

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting mainstay Virat Kohli recently posed for adorable pictures with his wife Anushka Sharma at an event in Mumbai. The couple graced the event along with some other Bollywood celebrities.

The former Indian captain has been in decent form with the bat this year as he also ended his four-year Test century drought in the fourth Test against Australia in February. He took a mini break after the ODI series that followed and joined the RCB camp last week to commence preparations for IPL 2023.

He took a small breather from there and attended an event with Anushka Sharma on Thursday. The couple gave their fans a glimpse by sharing photos on their official Instagram handles. Kohli captioned his post:

"About last night ❤️ @anushkasharma."

Kohli will rejoin the RCB squad today to resume preparations for their opening contest in IPL 2023. They will square off against the Mumbai Indians in their first match on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

"I feel Virat Kohli's dream of winning the trophy will come true" - Sanjay Manjrekar on RCB's chances ahead of IPL 2023

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently opined that Kohli might finally achieve his dream of lifting the Indian Premier League trophy with the RCB side this year. He reasoned that RCB assembled a decent bowling attack after years of disappointment in the department. He said:

"Yes, I feel Virat Kohli's dream of winning the trophy will come true this time. They have a wonderful bowling attack. If Faf du Plessis scores runs, they will have a great chance."

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Poll : 0 votes