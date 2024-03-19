[In Pictures] Virat Kohli sports a new trendy hairstyle ahead of IPL 2024

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli flaunted a new trendy hairstyle ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024. The iconic cricketer was last seen on the field in January during the home T20I series against Afghanistan.

Kohli then missed the five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons. He will return to action during IPL 2024, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. He has already linked up with the contingent in Bengaluru to commence preparations for the coming season.

RCB will square off against CSK in the curtain raiser of IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22. Fans will witness Kohli in action during this match after a couple of months' break. Ahead of his much-awaited on-field comeback, Kohli was recently seen sporting a trendy hairstyle.

Popular hairdresser Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of Virat Kohli to give fans a glimpse of his new hairstyle. You can watch the pictures below:

"He will be fresh"- Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently predicted that Virat Kohli might have a great IPL 2024 season with the bat. He pointed out that Kohli experienced a rollercoaster ride after a phenomenal run in 2016 and felt that the RCB star might have his second-best season this year.

Speaking in a Star Sports press meet, Pathan said:

"First of all, he will be fresh. Guys like Virat Kohli, who are so fit, can be very dangerous for oppositions. He will be looking forward to playing in the IPL. I personally feel that he will have the second-best season of his life after 2016. After that (2016), it has been a roller-coaster as far as his performances are concerned."

He added:

"He did not perform as much for two years, although he scored runs. But now, if you look, the way he played the game against Pakistan in Australia ( 2022 T20 World Cup) and performed throughout. I am sure he is going to be doing close to what he did best in 2016. He will be raring to go for RCB."

Do you agree with Irfan Pathan's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.