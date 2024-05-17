[In Pictures] "Wrong footed in-swinging menace, warming up"- Virat Kohli bowls in the nets ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli sent down a few deliveries in the net session ahead of their last league game of IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, will host the all-important match this Saturday, May 18.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have secured three playoff spots. RCB and CSK will now be fighting for the remaining one in this match.

The Royal Challengers need to win this match and end up with a better net run rate than the Super Kings to advance to the playoffs. The Chennai side have an easier route in comparison, as a win should suffice for their direct qualification.

RCB took to their official X handle and shared a couple of pictures of Virat Kohli doing bowling practice ahead of their virtual knockout match at home. They captioned the post:

"'Wrong footed in-swinging menace' warming up.""

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli has four wickets in his IPL career so far after bowling 251 balls across 250 games. He was last seen bowling during the 2016 edition, a season etched in the folklore for his exceptional batting exploits.

"I want to give it everything I have till the time I play"- Virat Kohli

In a recent video on RCB's social media, Virat Kohli opened up about his retirement plans and mindset heading into the final phase of his career. He said:

"I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever. "

He continued:

"So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't. Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going."

Do you think Kohli should continue playing for RCB till the end of his playing career? Let us know in the comments section.