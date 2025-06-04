"In tears right now" - Hardik Pandya's emotional social media post for brother Krunal as RCB beat PBKS in IPL 2025 final [Picture]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya shared an emotional post on social media for his brother Krunal Pandya after his heroics in the IPL 2025 final. Krunal played a vital role in helping the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Krunal returned with economical figures of 2/17 in his four overs, including the prized wickets of the well-set Prabhsimran Singh (26 off 22 balls) and Josh Inglis (39 off 23 deliveries). His spell left Punjab in disarray as RCB put the game in their grip.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Hardik shared an Instagram story for Krunal, writing:

“In tears right now. Proud of you bhai (brother).”

Take a look:

Hardik Pandya's Instagram story for Krunal. [Pic credits: @hardikpandya93 on Instagram]

“The slower you bowl, the better it is” – Krunal Pandya shares his success mantra after a dream spell in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Krunal Pandya shared his mantra after his exceptional spell helped RCB beat PBKS by six runs in the IPL 2025 final. The left-arm spinner said (via ESPNcricinfo):

“When we batted, we realised the slower you bowl the better it is. In this format, you need guts to do it. I just backed myself, thought I'll vary my pace and keep it on the slower side more often.”

“My biggest strength has been to learn what the situation requires. I knew I had to be brave to get wickets tonight. Thought I'd do that by bowling slow. If you'd have bowled quick, it'd have been a good wicket. But if you mixed it up it was tougher. Pitch actually got easier in the second innings,” he added.

Krunal further mentioned that the Pandya brothers have won nine IPL trophies in 11 years. He concluded:

“Have enjoyed my time with RCB so far, I said on day one I wanted to win. I told Hardik too that the Pandya household will have nine trophies in 11 years.”

Apart from RCB, Krunal and Hardik have together won several IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2017, 2019, and 2020. Meanwhile, Hardik has won two more IPL trophies with MI in 2015 and Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022.

Click here to check out the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More