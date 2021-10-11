"In a few years time we will miss Kohli the captain" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Aakash Chopra believes that Virat Kohli’s leadership skills are underappreciated at the moment. He prophesied that the legacy of Kohli, the captain, will be much admired in the future.

Virat Kohli's captaincy has been under the radar ever since he took over the lantern from the legendary MS Dhoni. Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma winning multiple titles with the Mumbai Indians did not help his case either as Kohli’s trophy cabinet as captain remains largely undecorated.

However, Aakash Chopra has a strong notion that the critics of the Indian skipper will admire his “tactical genius” down the line.

“I have a feeling that in a few years time we will miss Kohli-the captain. All those who are criticising his leadership skills now will appreciate and admire his tactical genius,” Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Kohli is India's most successful captain in all three formats of the game in terms of win percentage (min. 20 matches in each format). India have won 38 Tests (58.5%), 65 ODIs (70.4%) and 27 T20Is (65.1%) under the Delhi batter.

Though the side reached the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017 and the World Test Championship in 2021, an ICC Trophy has evaded the 32-year-old in his time as skipper.

Virat Kohli has a final shot to fill his trophy cabinet as a T20 captain

Virat Kohli was appointed as the captain of RCB ahead of the 2013 IPL season.

Virat Kohli has two shots at filling his trophy cabinet in the near future. He will captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the ongoing playoff stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Right after the conclusion of the IPL, Kohli will lead India in the T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in the UAE.

Kohli has already announced his decision to step away from the helm of both the Indian T20I side and RCB this year. This will be his final chance to bring home a trophy as captain in the T20 format for both India and RCB.

