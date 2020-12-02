IND v AUS 2020: T Natarajan age, height, hometown, & cricket stats

Left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan received his first international cap ahead of the Indian cricket team's third ODI against Australia in Canberra. The southpaw had a fantastic IPL 2020 season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and his 16 wickets in 16 games have helped him earn a place in the Indian squad.

Initially, the selectors had named T Natarajan that would accompany. However, Varun Chakravarthy's injury prompted the team management to include the Sunrisers Hyderabad star in the T20I squad. With Navdeep Saini then complaining of back pain, Natarajan gained a place in the 50-over team as well.

After warming the benches in the first two ODIs, Natarajan got a place in the playing XI at the Manuka Oval. Here are some exciting things you need to know about the former Kings XI Punjab player.

T Natarajan Age

Thangarasu Natarajan was born on May 27, 1991. He will celebrate his 30th birthday in six months.

T Natarajan height

T Natarajan is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. His weight is 66 kg (146 lbs).

T Natarajan home town

T Natarajan's birthplace is Salem in Tamil Nadu. He is also famous as the 'Mustafizur Rahman of Tamil Nadu.'

T Natarajan cricket stats

We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WqrPI0Ab7I — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2020

The 29-year-old represents his home state Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. He has played 20 first-class matches, scalping 64 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 3.02.

When it comes to List A cricket, the southpaw has 16 wickets to his name in 15 games. His economy rate of 4.39 shows that batsmen have struggled to score runs against him in this format.

He picked up 16 wickets at IPL 2020, while in the six IPL games before this year, Natarajan had taken only two wickets. It will be interesting to see how the rising star performs for the Indian cricket team in Canberra.