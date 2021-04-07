Looking for 'revenge' after Test series loss to India: Ben Stokes

Pugnacious English all-rounder Ben Stokes is looking to avenge his side's debilitating Test series defeat to India.

India lost the first Test of the 4-match series but came back strong to hand a 3-1 drubbing to the visitors. Virat Kohli and co. will now make a return trip to the UK for a 5-Test rubber in August.

As quoted by Daily Mail, Ben Stokes talked up the India-England rivalry and said his team will be looking to extract 'revenge' in home conditions.

"The schedule is pretty full on, he added. That rivalry that India and England have always had, it is a great series to be a part of. Wherever the series is played it always gets great attraction from all over the world. We will be looking for a bit of revenge after the Test series we have just had in India," said Ben Stokes.

India's comeback in the series was majorly aided by the rank-turners used in the last three Tests.

Notably, when India last toured England (2018), their batsmen looked short of answers against the swinging ball and the team suffered a 4-1 trouncing. So it won't be a surprise if the Indians are greeted with green-tops throughout the 5-match series.

Ben Stokes to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

How will Ben Stokes fare in IPL 2021?

Ben Stokes's performance wasn't up to his standards in all three series against India. From 14 innings across formats, the 29-year-old all-rounder mustered 442 runs and took 12 wickets.

He will now ply his trade for Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2021. As recently hinted by his white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes will most likely open for the franchise alongside Jos Buttler.

Last year, the all-rounder was one of the few shining lights in his franchise's wooden spoon finish. He scored 285 runs from 8 innings, including a magnificent 107 not-out against the Mumbai Indians.

Stokes' consistency at the top of the order will be key for the Royals' success this season as well. Their campaign kick starts on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai.