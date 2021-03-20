KL Rahul doesn't play if Ishan Kishan is fit:  Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has opined KL Rahul will have to make way for Ishan Kishan for the final T20I against England if the latter is fit.

Rahul has looked out of sorts in the T20I series against England and has scored just 15 runs in four knocks thus far. Kishan, on the other hand, looked in supreme touch during his 56-run knock in the second T20I.

When asked about Team India's selection headache during a discussion with Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan pointed out that KL Rahul will have to sit out if Ishan Kishan is fit and raring to go.

"KL Rahul doesn't play, simple. You can't look at this other than a one-off game and who is the best player at the minute, who is playing with the most clarity and confidence. Ishan Kishan will open the batting," said Vaughan.

The former England skipper believes KL Rahul will continue to remain in the mix but Ishan Kishan needs to open with Rohit Sharma, considering the southpaw's current form.

"For me, KL Rahul is not being thrown out of the team forever but at this stage he is not playing to the confidence, he is struggling for form, so Ishan Kishan will come in to open the batting with Rohit. More Mumbai Indians, there you go," added Vaughan.

Vaughan has advocated for the presence of more Mumbai Indians players in Team India and the possible inclusion of Ishan Kishan in the final T20I will only add to those numbers.

I will be tempted to bring in Ishan Kishan: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan wants Ishan Kishan to be tested in pressure situations

Zaheer Khan also opted to go the same route of Ishan Kishan replacing KL Rahul, while also pushing for Axar Patel to come in for Washington Sundar.

"I will be honest, yes I will be tempted. And I will be tempted to make two changes, bring in left-arm spinner and maybe look to use him with the new ball and if Ishan Kishan is fit and available," said Khan.

The former Indian pacer pointed out that the series-deciding T20I will present Team India the perfect opportunity to test Ishan Kishan's mettle in a crunch situation.

"Maybe throw the guy under pressure match. The decider is going to be a big one, let's see how he responds. Sometimes it helps when you don't have that clutter of thoughts, you are keeping things simple, looking to be aggressive. It has paid off in the first game, he has looked comfortable or you can get a glimpse of what he can bring to the table if he is put under tremendous pressure," signed off Zaheer Khan.

Ishan Kishan has to open with Rohit. The game has changed and you need that aggressive opener at the top. #INDvENG #Cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 16, 2021

Although KL Rahul has been India's premier T20I batsman over the last couple of years, it might just be advisable to give him a break as he seems to be out of touch. Team India should go with an in-form player in Ishan Kishan for the final T20I if he is fit and available.