"R Ashwin should definitely be given a chance in limited-overs cricket" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has said R Ashwin deserves a recall to the Indian limited-overs team considering his performances in Test cricket and the IPL.

The lanky off-spinner brought his all-round skills to the fore in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Test series against England. While he was the highest wicket-taker for India across the two series with 44 scalps, his telling contributions with the bat were extremely valuable.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel replied in the affirmative when asked if R Ashwin should be given chances in white-ball cricket based on his exploits in Tests.

The former India cricketer added the wily spinner has given a good account of himself in the IPL as well and not only in the longest version of the game.

"According to me, he should definitely be given a chance because he has bowled very well in the IPL. It is not that he has perforwed well in Test cricket now or in recent times. He has been consistently performing well in Test cricket," said Patel.

Parthiv Patel pointed out R Ashwin was sidelined when Team India opted to play Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal but the two wrist-spinners are also currently out of favor.

"When we lost the Champions Trophy final, it was decided to play Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal together as otherwise there is defensive bowling in the middle but now again neither Kuldeep nor Chahal is playing and also the other good Indian spinners," observed Patel.

The 36-year-old reckons R Ashwin's performances for the Delhi Capitals in last season's IPL should earn him a place in the Indian ODI team.

"The way Ashwin has bowled in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals, if you are not playing with Kuldeep and Chahal, I feel R Ashwin should be given a chance to play ODI cricket," added Patel.

Team India opted to play with Krunal Pandya as the only spinner in the final ODI against England, with Yadav and Chahal warming the benches. While Ravindra Jadeja is likely to take his place in the Indian ODI team, the other spinner's spot is open to conjecture.

R Ashwin's efficacy as a bowler has certainly increased: Parthiv Patel

R Ashwin scalped 13 wickets for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Parthiv Patel observed R Ashwin's efficacy as a bowler has improved since he was dropped from white-ball cricket when asked about the same. He believes the 34-year-old could be as effective as his fellow Tamil Nadu spinner Washington Sundar.

"It has certainly increased. The way he bowled for the Delhi Capitals, the wickets were not that helpful but still he deceived the batsmen in the air. The task Washington Sundar does for RCB, bowls with the new ball and later as well, R Ashwin can do all those things," said Patel.

While there is no denying R Ashwin's prowess with the ball, his fitness levels could prove a bottleneck for his recall to the Indian white-ball team. He will hope to come up with some outstanding performances for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 to put forth his case for an India call-up.