Prasidh Krishna has been considered a very good bowler for a long time: Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar reckons Prasidh Krishna has been known to be a proficient limited-overs bowler for a long time.

The Karnataka right-arm pacer earned his maiden Team India call-up for the ODI series against England. He is part of the hosts' 18-member squad for the three games.

A moment I will always remember and cherish.

Every cricketer has the dream of representing their country. Grateful and humbled 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1v9EDvF499 — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) March 22, 2021

During a discussion on the recent edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Sanjay Bangar was asked about Prasidh Krishna's inclusion in the Indian team.

The former Indian batting coach responded that the 25-year-old has been in Team India's scheme of things for quite some time now.

"Prasidh Krishna has been considered a very good bowler in the shorter formats for a long time. When I was with the team, there used to be discussions about him as a good option," said Bangar.

Sanjay Bangar feels Prasidh Krishna's experience of playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL will hold him in good stead.

"His biggest speciality is that he has played 24-25 IPL matches. So he knows very well how to understand the situation and bowl according to the field settings. He has a sound head and can take good decisions," added Bangar.

Prasidh Krishna has picked up 18 wickets in the 24 matches he has played for KKR in the IPL. He was particularly effective in the 2018 edition, where his death bowling drew plaudits from many cricket experts.

Advertisement

Prasidh Krishna can be a good addition to Team India's bench strength: Sanjay Bangar

Prasidh Krishna is one of five pacers in the Indian ODI squad for the series against England

Sanjay Bangar signed off by hoping that Prasidh Krishna gets a long run and can add to Team India's plethora of riches in the seam-bowling department.

"I feel it will be another good addition in the bench strength if Prasidh Krishna plays well and we expect he gets more chances so that he gets the opportunity to prove his ability," said Bangar.

Prasidh Krishna comes into the series against England on the back of some excellent performances for Karnataka in their run to the semi-finals of the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The wiry pacer snared 14 wickets in seven matches and had a decent economy rate of 5.44.

It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance against England, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj also part of the Indian squad.

"I am so excited to play Under Virat Kohli. He is one of the Best players in the World. He is one of the Best Captains in the World. His words meant a lot to me. His words gave me a lot of confidence." - Prasidh Krishna — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 22, 2021