"Since a long time, I have dreamt of winning a game for India" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav hopes to realize his long-time dream of helping India win a match during the upcoming T20I series against England.

The Mumbai batsman has been included in the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against the visitors, with it being the 30-year-old's maiden national call-up.

During an interaction with Star Sports, Suryakumar Yadav was asked if he was looking forward to cashing in on the opportunity.

The Mumbai Indians batting mainstay responded that he doesn't want to let go of the chance and hopes to fulfill his long-cherished dream of winning a match for Team India.

"I feel it is neccesary to keep small-small goals. The first goal this year was to come in the Indian team. The next goal will be that when I get the opportunity, to grab it with both hands. I want to deliver very badly for India because I have been waiting for this opportunity from a long time. Since a long time, I have dreamt of winning a game for India. It's hopefully going to be true in a few days time. So, very happy about it," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2024 runs in 86 IPL innings at a decent average of 30.21.

Mumbai Indians have shown a lot of faith in me: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was one of the star performers for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Suryakumar Yadav, who is in his second spell with the Mumbai Indians, thanked the franchise for showing immense faith in him.

"Franchise cricket obviously, Mumbai Indians have also shown a lot of faith in me when I came back here in 2018, the way they gave me responsibility, the challenges ahead, I really enjoyed it and I am very happy thinking about representing my country," added Suryakumar Yadav.

The 30-year-old also credited his family and coaches for being a pillar of support in his quest to represent Team India.

"First credit obviously goes to my parents, then my first coach Ashok Aswalkar and Kamath Sir, who actually picked me in an MCA camp when I was underage, I was just 13 years old. My wife also, when we got married she actually made a roadmap of what I can do and what we both can do together to live this dream one day," said Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav will hope to cement his place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup later this year by performing well against England and subsequently in IPL 2021.