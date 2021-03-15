"All the Indian bowlers bowled according to the pitch conditions" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has lauded the Indian bowlers for adjusting their bowling according to the prevailing pitch conditions in Ahmedabad.

Team India restricted England to a slightly below-par score of 164/6 in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The hosts then chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and more than two overs to spare to draw parity in the series.

While reflecting on India's bowling performance during a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman praised all the bowlers for utilizing the conditions after Virat Kohli chose to bowl first.

"It was a good toss to win for Virat Kohli and Team India. But it is necessary to execute as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and the spinners, all the bowlers bowled according to the pitch conditions," said Laxman.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the slower deliveries bowled by the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur were not in the batsmen's hitting range.

"We saw a lot of cutters and slower ones. The change of pace were all short-pitched balls, they didn't bowl them too far ahead and in the arc. This was not a flat wicket like the first match but overall it was an amazing bowling performance from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and the other Indian bowlers," added VVS Laxman.

All the Indian bowlers played their part almost to perfection and did not let England get away with the game. The seam bowlers were particularly effective at the death, as they conceded just 35 runs in the last five overs.

"You should know the length and pace to bowl" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar for dismissing Jos Buttler in the first over itself

VVS Laxman highlighted the importance of quickly gauging the right lengths and pace to be bowled on a particular surface.

"All the England batsmen are power-hitters and if you give them the pace and bowl in the arc, they can easily play the big shots. It becomes important in T20 cricket that you should know the length and pace to bowl on a particular wicket which would not allow the batsmen to play the big shots," said Laxman.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor was particularly appreciative of Bhuvneshwar Kumar resorting to the knuckle-ball early in the game and also dismissing the dangerous Jos Buttler in the first over itself.

"Today we saw that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is making a comeback and knows how to bring in the variations, bowling the knuckle-ball in the second over itself because he knew there was not much swing on offer and if you change your pace you can maintain pressure on good batsmen as well. Jos Buttler's wicket was brilliant because the batsmen come under pressure when they lose wickets in the first six overs," concluded VVS Laxman.

The promising return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar is certainly good news for the Indian fans. They will hope the 31-year-old retains his fitness and forms a potent seam-bowling pair with Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup later in the year.