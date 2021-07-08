"This will be a great opportunity for me to learn from someone similar to me" - Devdutt Padikkal on Shikhar Dhawan

Devdutt Padikkal has said that the Sri Lanka tour presents a great opportunity for him to learn from fellow southpaw Shikhar Dhawan.

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in six limited-overs internationals, three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on July 13. Devdutt Padikkal is part of the 20-member squad selected for the tour, with Dhawan captaining Team India for the first time.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues, Devdutt Padikkal expressed eagerness to learn from Dhawan during the trip. He said:

"This will be a really great opportunity for me to learn from someone who is similar to me. Obviously, he is also a left-handed opener and I have watched a lot of his batting as I have grown up. His Test debut against Australia is pretty unforgettable, to be honest. To see how he batted and how fearless he was on his debut is something I was really inspired by. Cut short, there is a lot I can learn from him and I am looking forward to playing under him."

The stylish opener was elated with his selection in the Indian team. Devdutt Padikkal elaborated:

"Dream come true because ever since I started playing cricket at nine years old, this is the moment I have always dreamt about and always wanted to achieve. So to be picked to represent the country is a feeling which is very hard to explain. So I am really grateful for this opportunity."

It will be interesting to see if Devdutt Padikkal gets a chance to bat at the top of the order during the Sri Lanka tour. Prithvi Shaw is thought to be the front-runner to open the batting alongside Dhawan.

"IPL has given me that platform and I will always be grateful for that" - Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli form a formidable opening pair for RCB

Devdutt Padikkal expressed gratitude that his exploits for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL have helped him get a national reckoning. He observed:

"There is a lot of attention on the IPL and being a youngster it was important that as soon as I got that chance, I really made a mark and really cemented my place in the side. IPL has given me that platform and I will always be grateful for that."

The 21-year-old also said that he is in awe of the drive his RCB skipper Virat Kohli has towards the game. Devdutt Padikkal explained:

"You can clearly see the passion and dedication he [Kohli] has towards the game. That's something I have always admired in him and it's just that how driven he is to being the No.1, the best he can be. When you have someone like that as your leader, you will also want to emulate that same thing."

Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden IPL century against the Rajasthan Royals earlier this year.

He will hope to play a crucial role in helping RCB win their maiden IPL title when the tournament restarts in the UAE later this year.

