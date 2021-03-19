“Feels surreal when you get the call” – Prasidh Krishna after maiden India call-up

Prasidh Krishna was ecstatic to be called up by India for the first time in his career. The Karnataka pacer was included in India’s squad for the ODI series against England.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter to share his excitement. He also thanked the BCCI for showing faith in him.

Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your country🇮🇳

It's like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team.

Thanks @BCCI. Can't wait to get started. 😊 https://t.co/IQ63JQDBXb — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) March 19, 2021

Prasidh Krishna tweeted hours after the BCCI announced India’s 18-man squad for the three-match series against England. The fast bowler admitted it is a surreal feeling to get called up to play for your country.

Ahead of the three-match India vs England series that begins on March 23, Prasidh Krishna revealed that playing for India is a dream come true for him. The pacer looked forward to making an impactful contribution for India in the coming games.

A look at Prasidh Krishna’s recent domestic record

Prasidh Krishna rose to prominence with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He has been part of the franchise since 2018, playing 24 games in total. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 18 wickets for KKR.

He has been selected on the back of his impressive performance in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Karnataka pacer was the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, picking up 14 wickets in seven matches.

Although Krishna has limited experience in first-class cricket (just nine games), he has been superb in List A cricket. He has picked 81 wickets in 41 games at an economy of 5.17 in List A cricket while taking 33 scalps in 40 T20s,

Prasidh Krishna attracted attention last year after Virat Kohli touted the 25-year-old to become an “X-factor” for India in the coming years. He has now got a chance to do exactly that for the national team.

He will compete with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj for a spot in India’s pace attack against England.