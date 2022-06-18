Ravindra Jadeja "looking to start fresh" ahead of the one-off Test vs England

Ravindra Jadeja has reached England and is with the Indian Test team that will be taking the field against the hosts in the one-off Test, starting at Edgbaston on July 1. The 33-year-old recently posted on his Twitter account a photo of himself sitting on a bus and looked upbeat about the challenge that lay ahead.

Here's what Jadeja tweeted along with his photo:

"Looking to start fresh in the different jersey"

Ravindrasinh jadeja @imjadeja Looking to start fresh in the different jersey Looking to start fresh in the different jersey💙 https://t.co/EhKX1svf1H

Ravindra Jadeja had a torrid time in the recently concluded IPL 2022 season. After being named the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Jadeja could only win two of their first eight games.

The all-rounder had to step down and hand the captaincy back to MS Dhoni. But that didn't make much difference to his game as he continued to underperform by his standards. In 10 games, he scored just 116 runs and picked up just five wickets before being ruled out with an injury.

Why is Ravindra Jadeja an asset to India in overseas conditions?

The thought process of the Indian team under Virat Kohli in Tests was to play with five bowling options at home. However, with respect to overseas Tests, the thinking probably changed from the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in 2020.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed a crucial half-century and also picked up a few handy wickets to help India come roaring back into the series. He gave the Indian team management the confidence that, with Rishabh Pant firing on all cylinders at No. 6, he could be that genuine all-rounder who slots in at No. 7.

Jadeja also has the ability to produce some rippers with the ball, especially on the final two days of a Test overseas where he can exploit the rough. He also made it to the elite list of all-rounders who have scored 150+ runs as well as picked up five wickets in the same Test with his heroics against Sri Lanka at home earlier this year.

If India are to avoid defeat or win the one-off Test at Edgbaston, Rohit Sharma might need to bring the best out of Jadeja.

