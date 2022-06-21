"There is a huge traffic jam at the top" - Aakash Chopra feels Ruturaj Gaikwad missed a big opportunity in the IND-SA T20I series

Aakash Chopra believes Ruturaj Gaikwad missed a huge opportunity to showcase his prowess at the top of the order during the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa.

Gaikwad aggregated 96 runs at a below-par average of 19.20 in the five T20Is against the Proteas. He did play a blazing 57-run knock in Visakhapatnam but could not make any other significant contributions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked the Indian players who frittered away their chances in the South Africa series. He picked Gaikwad at the top of the pack, saying:

"I have kept Ruturaj Gaikwad's name above everyone else because there is a huge traffic jam at the top, you can call it Chandni Chowk or Crawford Market jam. There is a crowd there, there is no place for openers."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the plethora of opening options Team India have at their disposal. Chopra explained:

"A few believe that even Kohli can be made to open. Kohli opens for his franchise, so he can also open here. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan can open, how many people will open? Everyone wants to open. In one match, we had even gotten Rishabh Pant to open."

Gaikwad is unlikely to figure in Team India's scheme of things for the T20 World Cup later this year. The Men In Blue are probably looking at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener as a long-term prospect at the top of the order.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has gone way back" - Aakash Chopra

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell prey to Lungi Ngidi in the last two T20Is

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Gaikwad got an additional hit in the middle compared to most other batters in the Indian lineup. He observed:

"If we see from this viewpoint, Ruturaj Gaikwad has gone way back. He played five matches, a lot of people played four only, because the last match was rained off, but Ruturaj had gotten out in that match, so it is five innings for him."

The 44-year-old added that barring one good knock, the Maharashtra opener failed to make a mark. Chopra elaborated:

"In five innings, if you have scored a total of 96 runs, unfortunately, it's not gonna cut it. I love Ruturaj Gaikwad, he is technically very compact, has a very good playing style but 96 runs in five innings, which includes a good knock of 57. That means the rest of the series was absolutely cold."

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Ruturaj Gaikwad got a full series. Can't complain if he gets dropped when Rohit & KL return.



Ishan Kishan ticks more boxes - can open, can bat in the middle order, can be the backup wicket-keeper, is a left hander. Most importantly he has at least started to score consistently. Ruturaj Gaikwad got a full series. Can't complain if he gets dropped when Rohit & KL return. Ishan Kishan ticks more boxes - can open, can bat in the middle order, can be the backup wicket-keeper, is a left hander. Most importantly he has at least started to score consistently.

Aakash Chopra is also unsure if Gaikwad will get to open in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. The former Indian opener feels either Venkatesh Iyer or Rahul Tripathi could be given a chance at the top of the order in the two T20Is.

