"You need a keeper who will do MS Dhoni's role" - Ravi Shastri on Dinesh Karthik's chances of making India's T20 World Cup squad

Ravi Shastri believes Dinesh Karthik can perform the MS Dhoni-type role for Team India at the T20 World Cup later this year.

Karthik has earned a recall to the Indian side for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa based on his impressive performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter amassed 330 runs in the tournament at an excellent average of 55.00 and an outstanding strike rate of 183.33.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Ravi Shastri was asked if he would look at Dinesh Karthik for Team India's World Cup squad. He responded:

"You have to see from the team's point of view, what are they looking for? Do they want a keeper who will bat at the top of the order or do they want a keeper who will be the finisher? I will go for the latter. You need a keeper who will do MS Dhoni's role, let's put it that way."

The former India head coach also shared his reasons for opting to go with Karthik as the second wicketkeeper in the squad. Shastri explained:

"There is already Rishabh Pant who can bat in the top four or five in T20 cricket but you want someone who can keep and finish a game because they aren't too many finishers now with MS (Dhoni) having quit. So I think that's where his chances are very very good."

The finisher's position has been Team India's Achilles heel since Dhoni's retirement.

With most of India's prominent batters playing in the top order for their respective franchises in the IPL, the Men in Blue have struggled to find a reliable finisher, especially with Hardik Pandya's injury-related concerns.

"He has to do it with India colors on" - Ravi Shastri feels the South Africa series will be very crucial for Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik last played for Team India at the 2019 ODI World Cup

However, Ravi Shastri pointed out that Karthik will have to showcase his credentials in the T20Is against South Africa for him to throw his hat in the ring. He observed:

"This is his opportunity. If and when he gets an opportunity in these games, he has to do it with India colors on. We know he has got the experience, so this becomes extremely vital."

It will be interesting to see how many chances Dinesh Karthik gets in the five-match series against the Proteas.

With Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan also in the team as wicketkeeper-batters, the 37-year-old will have to grab the limited opportunities that might come his way.

