"Sometimes I will actually want to see him with the new ball" - Sunil Gavaskar says Hardik Pandya is going to be the game-changer for India

Sunil Gavaskar believes Hardik Pandya will be a game-changer for Team India in T20Is going forward. The former Indian captain even wants the all-rounder to bowl with the new ball on a few occasions.

Hardik was left out of the Indian team due to fitness-related issues after the T20 World Cup 2021. The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper was recalled to the Indian side for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa based on his all-round displays in IPL 2022, including leading the franchise to the title.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar pointed out that Hardik is immensely valuable to Team India. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I think he is going to be the game-changer for India, more often than not, in all the matches that are due to come, not just the World Cup but every single match that India plays, whether he bats at No. 5, whether he comes into bowl at first change or second change. Sometimes I will actually want to see him with the new ball."

Hardik bowled with the new ball on a few occasions for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. However, he is unlikely to open the bowling for Team India, considering the plethora of options with the new ball at their disposal, unless they look to get one over from the sixth bowler out of the way.

"The all-round package of Hardik Pandya gives India options in selection" - Graeme Smith

Hardik Pandya played a blazing knock in the first T20I against South Africa [P/C: BCCI]

Graeme Smith was asked if Team India need Hardik the finisher more than Hardik the bowler. The former South African skipper replied:

"No, I disagree. You need the finisher as well but I think the all-round package of Hardik Pandya gives India options in selection."

Smith then highlighted the balance Hardik brings to the Indian side, explaining:

"It might give you the option of playing the extra spinner or a bowler less and strengthen your batting and going into the World Cup, I think having him as a full-blown all-rounder is key to the balance of India's team."

Team India's balance was certainly compromised when Hardik was out due to injury. They tried the likes of Venkatesh Iyer as batting all-rounders but they fell short of the Baroda all-rounder's lofty standards.

