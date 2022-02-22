"Welcome back Jaddu" - Yuzvendra Chahal shares hilarious Instagram story featuring Ravindra Jadeja 

Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to make his cricketing return with the impending three-match T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Jadeja has arrived in Lucknow ahead of the much-awaited T20I series opener between the two cricketing nations. The cricket star's teammate, Yuzvendra Chahal, welcomed him by sharing an Instagram story featuring the southpaw.

However, what caught the attention of many fans was the filter he added to the picture. Chahal's Instagram story:

"Welcome back Jaddu pa"

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja has been out of action since November last year due to a knee injury. The 33-year-old has been named in both the T20I and Test squads for the Sri Lanka series and is all set for a comeback.

Ravindra Jadeja begins practice for Sri Lanka series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media on Tuesday (February 22) to share pictures from Team India's practice session in Lucknow.

Ravindra Jadeja was spotted batting in the nets as he gears up for the T20I rubber against Sri Lanka. BCCI posted on Twitter:

"Prep mode 🔛 #TeamIndia hit the ground running as they gear up for the @Paytm #INDvSL T20I series."

The two teams will travel to Dharmasala after the opening clash, as the remaining two fixtures of the series are scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on February 26 and February 27 respectively.

India and Sri Lanka will then lock horns in a a two-match Test series, beginning on March 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Sri Lanka's tour of India will conclude with a day-night Test, which will be hosted at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from March 12-16.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar