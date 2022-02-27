"Baapu needs eye drops" - Irfan Pathan engages in hilarious Twitter exchange with Ravindra Jadeja

Reacting to Ravindra Jadeja's stunning display of batting against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series on Saturday, Irfan Pathan suggested that the southpaw seemed to be playing with 'binoculars' in his eyes.

In a post-match video shared by the BCCI on Twitter, Jadeja can be seen blinking his eyes repeatedly while speaking in an interview. Pathan commented on the clip and mentioned that the all-rounder may need some eye drops.

Jadeja responded to Pathan's comment by revealing that he had recently switched to contact lenses. The former cricketer replied back by stating that it seems the left-hander has been playing with binoculars, considering his spectacular batting performance against Sri Lanka. Pathan wrote on Twitter:

"Baapu needs eye drops."

He continued:

"Jevi rite batting chale che laage che ke binoculars pehrya che;) lage raho baapu. [Translation] The way you have been batting, it seems that you have binoculars in your eyes."

Jadeja enthralled fans by taking the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners on Saturday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala. The dynamic batter slammed an unbeaten 45 from just 17 deliveries in the encounter to help India secure a brilliant 7-wicket victory.

India and Sri Lanka to clash on Sunday in the 3rd T20I of their series

Team India have already pocketed the three-match series by securing dominant victories in the first two games. The two cricketing nations will resume their battle for one-upmanship on Sunday as they clash in the final T20I of the series in Dharamsala.

Rohit Sharma and Co. can extend their winning streak in T20I cricket by defeating Sri Lanka today. India also have a significant chance of becoming the first team to win 40 T20Is at home.

They are currently tied with New Zealand, as both sides have 39 wins each in the shortest format at home.

