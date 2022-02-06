"There is a lot of recency bias" - Aakash Chopra says ODI series ahead of IPL 2022 auction is a huge opportunity for Hope, Pooran and Co.

Aakash Chopra believes the three-match ODI series against Team India ahead of the IPL 2022 auction presents a great opportunity for the West Indies players.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the three ODIs between the Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard-led sides from February 6 to 11. The IPL 2022 auction will be held on February 12 and 13.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the timing of the series could help the West Indian players' cause at the mega auction. He reasoned:

"If you think from West Indies' viewpoint, you are playing three ODIs a week before the auction. I know a different format but it is a huge opportunity. There is a lot of recency bias."

The former KKR player pointed out that the likes of Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran could be hot picks at the auction if they shine in the ODI series. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Shai Hope - who doesn't get IPL contracts, but here if he scores two hundreds in three matches as he did earlier, his name will also come in the headlines. Nicholas Pooran - who last year was very ordinary, if he plays well, his name will also come. He will also play with utmost effort."

Hope has never played in the IPL in the past. Pooran had a poor IPL 2021 as he managed just 85 runs in 12 matches for the Punjab Kings at a dismal average of 7.72.

"Romario Shepherd is a player you should pay attention to" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Romario Shepherd is one of the players to watch out for in the West Indian squad

Aakash Chopra believes Romario Shepherd and the spin-bowling trio of Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh and Fabien Allen can also leave their mark. He observed:

"Romario Shepherd is a player you should pay attention to, he is creating some ripples and waves. Akeal Hosein, if he plays, else Hayden Walsh Jr. and Fabien Allen - they have three spin-bowling options."

The renowned commentator concluded by hoping that Kieron Pollard would play a more significant role for the Windies. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I expect Kieron Pollard to lead by example and lead from the front. Come and bat slightly up the order. He will have to show slightly inspirational leadership because the T20 World Cup, with the friends and family, is over. Kieron Pollard will have to play that role to take the young generation forward."

Pollard does not have a great record against Team India in ODI cricket. The West Indian skipper has aggregated 448 runs at a below-par average of 28 in 19 matches against the Men In Blue.

