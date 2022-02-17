"Tere jaisa na koi, Ravi Bishnoi" - Aakash Chopra picks the leg-spinner as his Player of the Match for the 1st India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra has picked Ravi Bishnoi as his Player of the Match for the first T20I between Team India and the West Indies.

With Washington Sundar and Axar Patel ruled out of the T20I series against the Windies, Bishnoi was handed a debut for the Men In Blue. The youngster made the best use of the opportunity to showcase his potential on the international stage.

While reviewing the first T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was effusive in his praise for Ravi Bishnoi. He said:

"Tere jaisa na koi, Ravi Bishnoi, milega na koi. I was extremely happy because he gave only 17 runs in his four overs and picked up two wickets. There was not too much dew but a little was there."

The cricketer-turned-commentator even compared Bishnoi's bowling style to that of Rashid Khan. Chopra elaborated:

"The way he bowls, he looks slightly Rashid Khan-lite to me, no offense. His action is exactly like him, quick-arm action, a high-arm action because of which he bowls a very good googly."

Bishnoi dismissed Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in the first T20I against the West Indies. While the former was trapped plumb in front of the wicket with a googly, the latter was caught at long-on while going for a big shot.

"They are playing down the wrong line" - Aakash Chopra on the West Indies batters not picking Ravi Bishnoi's googlies

Ravi Bishnoi was extremely economical in the 1st T20I against the West Indies [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was flabbergasted by the Windies batters' inability to pick the leg-spinner's googlies. He observed:

"I was surprised that the West Indies batters, it was evident from the hand that a googly was going to come, but they are unable to play it. They are playing down the wrong line, he snared not one but two wickets. He bowled six wides but despite that, he gave only 17 runs in four overs."

The former Rajasthan skipper was particularly delighted with a boy from the region making it big on the world stage. Chopra explained:

"He is a kid from Rajasthan, so I like him a lot in any case. He came to Jodhpur and made the pitch with his own hands, put in a lot of effort. The hard work has paid dividends and the heart is gladdened when such a thing happens. So my player of the day has to be Ravi Bishnoi."

Bishnoi was certainly the standout Indian bowler in the first T20I against the West Indies. With the youngster relying predominantly on the googly, he can be an asset in tandem with Yuzvendra Chahal as the latter has the leg-break as his stock delivery.

Edited by Sai Krishna

