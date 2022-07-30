IND vs WI 2022: "Why are they making opening musical chairs?" - Aakash Chopra questions Team India for opening with Suryakumar Yadav in 1st T20I

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Indian team management for frequently changing their opening combination.

Suryakumar Yadav batted at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma in the first T20I against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Friday, July 29.

The duo strung together a 44-run partnership as the Men in Blue set a challenging 191-run target for the hosts. The visitors went on to win the game by a handsome margin of 68 runs.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra, though, was critical of the Indian think tank for tinkering with the opening combination, elaborating:

"What are you doing with the openers? It's slightly baffling; why are they making opening musical chairs? My question to the selectors and team management is - Have you made opening a revolving door?"

Chopra asked why Rishabh Pant and Yadav's batting positions were interchanged. The cricketer-turned-commentator observed:

"What is the difference between the last series and this one? Virat Kohli is not there; he was playing at No. 3, so you played Shreyas Iyer in his place. In the last series, you made Rishabh Pant open, and here you made Suryakumar Yadav open."

Pant opened with Rohit Sharma in the two T20Is against England. Although the dashing wicketkeeper-batter didn't enjoy great success in those games, the decision to open with Yadav is questionable, as he's unlikely to be a long-term option at the top of the order.

"When KL Rahul comes, you will say we will make him open" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma could be Team India's preferred opening combination at the T20 World Cup.

Chopra pointed out that India have already experimented a lot with their opening combination lately, and the position could see more changes going forward. He explained:

"When KL Rahul comes, you will say we will make him open, then you might say you will make Virat Kohli open. Rohit is certain at one end; there is no doubt about that. Players miss so many matches these days, that you have already had 25-odd new opening combinations."

Chopra added that the likes of Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan are also in the mix, especially in ODI cricket. The former player said:

"Shubman Gill had destroyed West Indies in the ODI series, so he is also with you. You have Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs; you keep on lengthening the list; how many people will open? I didn't understand it."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Who’s likely to open with Rohit in the T20 World Cup? Who’s likely to open with Rohit in the T20 World Cup?

Chopra, however, was all praise for Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav for giving India a flying start on Friday. While the Indian captain top-scored with a 44-ball 64, his Mumbai Indians teammate smashed 24 off 16.

