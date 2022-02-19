Don't show his skills to the world: Ajay Jadeja asks India to rest Harshal Patel ahead for 3rd India vs West Indies T20I

Ajay Jadeja feels that if India want to rest one of their pacers for the third T20I against West Indies, it should be Harshal Patel and not the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He said that while Kumar still needs some game time, India should avoid displaying Patel's skills to the world as much as possible.

The former cricketer's comments came in an interaction with Cricbuzz after India's eight-run win over the Windies in the second T20I on Friday. As a result, the hosts have taken a unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber. Both pacers were crucial to the win, as they restricted two set batters Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell from chasing down 187 in the death overs.

India now have the opportunity to test their bench strength, which includes two exciting pacers in Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan. Explaining why Patel should make way for one of them instead of Kumar, Ajay Jadeja said:

"I'd probably rest Harshal Patel, not for any other reason, but that his skills are some that the less you show to the opposition, the less you show around the world [the better]. I mean, everybody knows what he does but as you play and more and more of his kind of skill then that information will always be shared. I think Bhuvi's had a fabulous day, we could always leave him out and say you are ready for it."

Ajay Jadeja added:

"But if you want Bhuvi to play, you want him to get more and more time because he's still far from his best. He's an experienced player and did what he could with his experience but he would also need a little bit of time."

In the same video, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was also asked to choose between leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi to take a break and allow Kuldeep Yadav to come in. He picked the former, saying Bishnoi, who made his debut in the first T20I, needs to be tested more. Karthik said:

"I think Chahal would be obviously the option because you want Bishnoi to get as much game time as possible and Kuldeep getting a game as well. You know, he's come in as a replacement for Washington so it's not a bad option."

Apart from the changes in the bowling lineup, India will also look to add either Shreyas Iyer or youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad to the team in place of Virat Kohli. The former captain has reportedly been allowed to spend some time away from the bio-bubbles ahead of the dead-rubber third T20I.

Ajay Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik pick players to watch out for in the 3rd T20I

Ajay Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik also predicted two players to watch out for in the third and final T20I. The former chose opening batter Ishan Kishan, saying the left-hander is looking well-poised for a big knock.

Ajay Jadeja remarked:

"I think Ishan Kishan because it's time. He's had a big knock in the first, he had a knock in this game. I think the wicket probably will work and he's going to open so I'll go with Ishan Kishan."

Karthik also picked middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 8 off 6 on Friday. He argued that the Mumbaikar usually comes back strongly from failures.

"I think Suryakumar Yadav. He's one of those who comes back from a failure very strong so he'd be looking to make sure to get some runs."

The match will commence at 7:00 pm IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar