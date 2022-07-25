"I don't quite know what is the plan" - Ajit Agarkar on Team India holding Yuzvendra Chahal back in 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Ajit Agarkar is unsure about Team India's plan to hold Yuzvendra Chahal back while bowling during the second ODI against the West Indies on Sunday.

Chahal registered figures of 1-69 in his nine overs as the hosts set the Men in Blue a massive 312-run target at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The visitors, though, overhauled the target with two wickets and as many deliveries to spare to seal the series with a game to go.

During a discussion on FanCode, Agarkar was asked if he would have liked Chahal introduced earlier into the attack. He replied in the affirmative, elaborating:

"I don't quite know what is the plan regarding holding Chahal back. He has done really well whenever he has bowled. Today you could see that when there are explosive hitters in the end, maybe he was a little bit greedy trying to pick wickets towards the end of the innings."

The former Indian pacer pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner should have been used as a wicket-taking weapon earlier in the Windies' innings. Agarkar reasoned:

"It's not always easy, doesn't matter how good a bowler you are, once there are set batters at the crease, once there is a little bit of license, these guys have a lot of power. So why not get him in the game early and try and pick up wickets up front."

Chahal was introduced into the attack only in the 17th over when the hosts had reached 99/1. Although he did dismiss Brandon King for a duck, the wily spinner was taken to the cleaners towards the end of the West Indies' innings.

"It doesn't matter who bowls at the end" - Ajit Agarkar on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling at the death

The leg-spinner was hit for six sixes in the second ODI against the West Indies.

While acknowledging that Deepak Hooda got rid of Kyle Mayers as soon as he was introduced into the attack, Agarkar felt keeping Chahal's overs for the death proved counterproductive. He explained:

"I know Mayers got out to Hooda, but it was a slightly soft dismissal, against the run of play; he (Hooda) came first ball, and he (Mayers) played a loose shot, but apart from that, you let the game carry and let West Indies build partnerships, and then it doesn't matter who bowls at the end."

Ajay Jadeja reckoned Team India were taken by surprise by the early onslaught from the West Indies openers. He observed:

"Indians were probably surprised to start with, the way they attacked you. Over number 7, you (West Indies) were 70 for no loss, and at that time you were worried. You brought in Shardul Thakur for one over, then you brought in Axar Patel for one over, then eventually over number 10, you went to Deepak Hooda."

Axar Patel was introduced into the attack in the 11th over after Hooda had dismissed Mayers.

The breathtaking assault by the West Indies openers, especially against debutant Avesh Khan, who conceded 36 runs in his first three overs, put Team India on the back foot early in their bowling innings. However, the visitors recovered late on to take an unassailable lead in the series.

