"I am ready to bat at any position" - Deepak Hooda on his role for Team India in the ODI series vs West Indies

Deepak Hooda has highlighted that he is flexible to bat in any position for Team India in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

Hooda, who is yet to make his international debut, is part of India's squad for the three-match ODI series against the Windies. He would be expected to play the spin-bowling all-rounder's role if selected in the playing XI.

During an interaction with India News, Deepak Hooda expressed his willingness to perform whatever role the team requires. He elaborated:

"I am ready to bat at any position and I believe being a batter, you should be ready to bat at any position. I go with that mindset. The number does not matter when you are playing for the country, how you contribute for the country matters."

The 26-year-old added that he has always considered himself an all-rounder and can make handy contributions with the ball as well. Deepak Hooda explained:

"I am an all-rounder only, it is not a new thing for me. I am playing as an all-rounder from under-19 itself. But yes, the situations did not come at times where I could have got the chance to bowl but I consider myself a utility player and a good all-rounder."

Hooda has amassed 2257 runs at a decent average of 38.25 in the 74 List A matches he has played to date. He has also accounted for 35 scalps in these games.

"I feel I am better prepared now" - Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda added that he is looking forward to repaying the faith the selectors and the team management have shown in him. He observed:

"I was waiting for this for a long time. I feel I am better prepared now, mentally as well. The way the selectors and the team have shown faith in me, I will give my more than 120% to score for my team, to take wickets for my team, to contribute to my team."

Hooda was also asked about his prior experience of playing with KL Rahul for the Punjab Kings. He responded:

"KL Rahul was leading us, you get to learn from his batting. He is a very open person, you can go and talk to him anytime. He tries to teach you, it is necessary to have such seniors."

Hooda played 19 matches for the Punjab Kings over the last couple of seasons of the IPL. Although he did play a couple of blazing knocks, he was not consistent enough and was even dropped for a few games.

