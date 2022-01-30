Shikhar Dhawan shares in-flight picture with 'reel partner' Yuzvendra Chahal on their way to Ahmedabad 

Team India stars Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal are off to Ahmedabad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The 50-over matches between the two cricketing nations will begin on February 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Dhawan took to his social media handles earlier today to share an in-flight picture with "reel partner" Chahal.

Apart from enthralling fans with their inspiring performances on the field, the two cricket stars have also entertained fans with their fun reel videos. Dhawan captioned the post:

"With my reel partner😉 #Ahmedabad ✈️🇮🇳."

Both Dhawan and Chahal had contrasting outings in the recently concluded three-match ODI series in South Africa.

While the southpaw finished as the leading run-scorer for India with 169 runs from three fixtures, Chahal was able to pick up just two wickets in his three appearances.

Rohit Shamra returns to lead India for West Indies series

India and West Indies will battle it out in a three-match ODI series and a subsequent three-match T20I series in February. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in both formats and KL Rahul will serve as his deputy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) has announced squads for the six white-ball matches. Chahal is part of the squad for both ODIs and T20Is, whereas Dhawan has only been named in the side for the 50-over games.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the ODI series and the three T20Is are slated to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India will be looking to make amends with an improved performance against West Indies after their disappointing run in South Africa.

KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

