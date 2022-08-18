IND vs ZIM 2022: “Team hasn’t forgotten what I have done for two years”- KL Rahul mercilessly trolled on Twitter

Team India skipper KL Rahul on Thursday, August 17, made his national comeback after more than six months.

Ahead of the first ODI against Zimbabwe, he expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and team management for keeping faith in him owing to his contributions to Indian cricket over the last couple of years.

Speaking to reporters, he said:

“I was out for two months (after IPL 2022), but the team hasn’t forgotten what I have done for two years. The backing by the management gives me the confidence.”

However, his reply didn’t go too well with Twitter users, who took the opportunity to pull his leg with merciless comments on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the reactions:

Vaibhav Mishra @heyy_vaibhav @mufaddal_vohra Kya kia bhai tune 2 salon mein, clean bowled by Shaheen, and getting trapped by boult on a bouncer. @mufaddal_vohra Kya kia bhai tune 2 salon mein, clean bowled by Shaheen, and getting trapped by boult on a bouncer.

Mansimran Singh @17mansimran bss ipl mein hi kara hai jo kara hai @mufaddal_vohra Bhai tune kya kara hai india ke liyebss ipl mein hi kara hai jo kara hai @mufaddal_vohra Bhai tune kya kara hai india ke liye 😂😂bss ipl mein hi kara hai jo kara hai

rxnkshitij748 @rxnkshitij @mufaddal_vohra bhap quota player, you ve not done shit since 2021 for india @mufaddal_vohra bhap quota player, you ve not done shit since 2021 for india

Ashley @ashleycole0707 @mufaddal_vohra Yes the team did not forget how u choke during crucial matches… and also ur selfish batting 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ @mufaddal_vohra Yes the team did not forget how u choke during crucial matches… and also ur selfish batting 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

The development comes days after BCCI’s decision to appoint him captain ahead of the in-form Shikhar Dhawan for the Zimbabwe tour, which raised eyebrows.

Rahul has played only six out of 36 white-ball games for the Men in Blue since the T20 World Cup last year. He last played for India in an ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on February 9, in which he scored 49 runs.

The opening batter took part in the IPL, but a knee injury forced him to miss the T20I series against South Africa at home. COVID-19 also delayed his return to international cricket as he missed the recently-concluded West Indies tour.

The stand-in captain has scored 202 runs in seven ODIs since 2021. He also amassed 289 runs in 11 T20Is during this period. However, India suffered a 0-3 whitewash against South Africa under his captaincy earlier this year.

“He is fit for IPL, but recovering for India”- Mohammad Kaif questions KL Rahul's fitness issues

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has questioned KL Rahul's contrasting fitness scenarios for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Team India. The batter played all 15 matches for his IPL side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 edition.

Kaif said:

“KL Rahul has suffered a lot of injuries in the last few years. Injuries do happen but very less to the batters. Yes, fast bowlers suffer spasms or back injuries like in the case of Hardik Pandya, [he] took a lot of time to get fit.”

He added:

“Batter getting injured so much? He [KL Rahul] has not played for India for the last 8-9 months, but he plays in the IPL. It's a big question that he is fit for IPL, but recovering for India.”

Team India will be hopeful that Rahul goes on a purple patch ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

